Beloved Elephant at Connecticut Fair Dead at 54

Beulah, an Asian elephant that has been on display at the Big E for years, has died.

The Eastern States Exposition released a statement on Wednesday confirming the elephant had died.

"We are broken hearted," said Gene Cassidy, Eastern State Exposition president.

Beulah was 54 years old and died of natural causes, the release stated.

It is not clear when the animal died.

The elephant belonged to R.W. Commerford & Sons, which has a farm in Goshen.

The Commerford family asked for time to grieve before the announcement about Beulah's death was made, according to the Big E.

“If you truly loved Beulah, kindly remember her and the Commerford family in your thoughts and prayers,” Cassidy said.