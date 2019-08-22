Beloved Westchester County Diner Gutted by Raging Fire

The fire at the Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor started late Thursday morning and quickly engulfed the longtime eatery. NBC 4 New York’s Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know A beloved diner in New York was gutted after a raging fire ripped through it Thursday morning

The intense flames ravaged the Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor, Westchester County

No injuries were reported

A beloved diner in New York was gutted after a raging fire ripped through it Thursday morning.

The intense flames ravaged the Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor, Westchester County, forcing the closure of nearby roads as firefighters attempted to bring the fire under control.

In a Facebook Post, the nearby Ossining Police Department shared an aerial photo of the diner engulfed by flames as a plume of dark, heavy smoke billowing from the fire that firefighters were working to extinguish.

The Ossining Police Department referred to the diner as a business that supports the local community.

Ossining Police also warned commuters South Highland Avenue was closed from Rockledge Road to Scarborough Road due to the fire.

"The road will be closed for several hours. The diner, likely much longer. If there is any good news to share, it’s that no one was injured," the post read in part.