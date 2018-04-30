Chopper 4 flew to a park in Paramus, New Jersey, after police issued a report of a bear sighting. We found the bear -- it was up a tree -- and it was pretty big. (Published 2 hours ago)

No one likes Mondays, not even bears.

Nonetheless, one made an appearance in Paramus on Monday, prompting police to caution people around Sirianni Park in the city.

"POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING IN THE AREA OF SIRIANNI PARK, RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED THAT IF THEY SEE THE BEAR TO NOT APPROACH IT AND TO CALL 911," police tweeted about 8:45 a.m.

Unbelievable Animals: Stolen Husky Reunited Five Years Later

Paramus officials told News 4 the bear appears to be male, possibly a yearling, about 150 pounds, and that they've called animal control to come attend to him.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as the bear headed to the woods, not far from a church, and climbed a tree. From there, it was seen looking down at a yellow jacket-clad man presumably there to help bring it to safety. Later, it shimmied down the tree and ran across the street. The bruin remains at large.

10 Big Concerts You Can See for Just $20 This Summer