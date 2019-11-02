Assistant Scoutmaster Sexually Abused NY Boy Scout: Police - NBC New York
Assistant Scoutmaster Sexually Abused NY Boy Scout: Police

The abuse allegedly took place “on multiple occasions” at Boy Scout retreats and meetings in Huntington, Putnam Valley and Bellmore between January 2018 and November 2018, according to police

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Jonathan Spohrer.

    What to Know

    • A Long Island Assistant Scoutmaster allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old Boy Scout at retreats and meetings last year, police said

    • The abuse allegedly took place “on multiple occasions” at Boy Scout retreats and meetings between January 2018 and November 2018

    • The man has been removed from his position and "prohibited... from any future participation in our program," a Boy Scouts spokesperson said

    A Long Island man allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old Boy Scout at retreats and meetings last year, police said.

    Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, was working as an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America when the alleged abuse occurred, Nassau County police said Saturday.

    The abuse allegedly took place “on multiple occasions” at Boy Scout retreats and meetings in Huntington, Putnam Valley and Bellmore between January 2018 and November 2018, according to police.

    Spohrer was arrested on Thursday after an “extensive investigation” and charged with course of sexual conduct against a child, police said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

    Chris Coscia, Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America's Theodore Roosevelt Council, said the organization was "shocked and disgusted at this alleged behavior, which is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands." 

    "Upon learning of these reports, we removed this individual and prohibited him from any future participation in our program" Coscia said in a statement. 

    "Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs — it is our top priority," he added. 

    Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to call the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911.

