Asbestos Found in Long Island High School Classroom

A small amount of asbestos was discovered in a classroom in a Long Island high school, officials say.

Hempstead's acting superintendent says a letter was posted on the school district website information parents that work crews found a small amount of the cancer-causing substance in a high school music room during routine maintenance.

The asbestos was removed, and air-quality tests passed the New York state and federal guidelines for airborne substances.

The music room was placed off limits to students Friday but will be reopened Monday.

PTA mom Victoria Culbreath said she sent her son to school Friday without knowing about the discovery of the asbestos.

"When we send our children to school, we expect them to be safe and so if you think they're not safe, then you need to notify us," she said.

The acting superintendent says parents were called, the high school is safe and that it was an isolated incident.

Three weeks ago, Hempstead High School and two other schools were closed after pipes burst in the cold. At the time, parents criticized the district's oversight of school maintenance, saying the buildings are old and the facilities are a big concern.



