Anti-Semitic Messages Found Scrawled in Brooklyn Synagogue

What to Know
Anti-Semitic messages were found written in black marker inside Union Temple in Prospect Heights on Thursday, police said
The hate-filled message read 'Die Jew Rats We Are Here,' 'Jews Better Be Ready' 'Hitler' and 'Rose,' according to the NYPD
Brooklyn has been the target of anti-Semitic acts in recent weeks and last weekend a gunman killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue
Hate-filled messages were scrawled inside a Brooklyn synagogue, the latest incident in a string of alarming attacks on New York City's Jewish population in the borough, police say.
The anti-Semitic messages written in black marker at Union Temple in Prospect Heights come less than a week after a gunman stormed into a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people.
The NYPD said the messages, which include “Die Jew Rats We Are Here,” “Jews Better Be Ready,” "Rose" and “Hitler,” were discovered by a woman congregant around 8 p.m. Thursday on the second and fourth floors of the house of worship.
A political event hosted by “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer was canceled after the messages were found. A video posted to Instagram shows Glazer addressing a crowd. Glazer was scheduled to moderate a talk with a journalist and state senate candidates, including Andrew Gounardes.
"I was incredibly excited to appear on Illana Glazer’s The Generator Series, alongside State Senate candidate Jim Gaughran and Amy Goodman of Indivisible to talk about the importance of this Tuesday's election," Gounardes told News 4 in a statement. "Unfortunately, prior to the show, anti-Semitic graffiti was found throughout the Union Temple of Brooklyn theater and out of caution the theater was evacuated and the show was canceled."
Hate Messages Found in Brooklyn
Neighborhoods in the borough have been the targets of anti-Semitic acts in recent weeks. Several days ago, swastikas were found in Brooklyn Heights and last month a man was charged with assault as a hate crime in a beating of a Jewish man in the middle of a Borough Park street.
A Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.