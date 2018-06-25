What to Know Anthony Bourdain drank significantly the evening before his death, a local French prosecutor told NBC

President Trump compares people entering the U.S. to invaders and says they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge

Singer Anita Baker was honored at the BET Awards with impressive performances that nearly brought the eight-time Grammy winner to tears

Bourdain Had Alcohol, No Narcotics in Body at Time of Death, Prosecutor Says

Anthony Bourdain drank significantly the evening before his death, a local French prosecutor told NBC. Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor investigating the celebrity chef's death, would not disclose the amount of alcohol, but said there were signs he had drank significantly the night before he died. He added that there were no narcotics in his body; only a "therapeutic dose" of a nonnarcotic medication. He would not disclose the name of the medication. De Rocquigny said there were signs of a ""repas arrosé," a French term typically translated as a "boozy dinner." He said "it remains likely" that Bourdain had "a high consumption" of alcohol the night before his death. Bourdain, 61, died earlier this month in France. CNN, whom he worked for on his "Parts Unknown" series, said the cause of death was suicide.

Deport Migrants Who “Invade” U.S. Immediately

President Trump compares people entering the U.S. to invaders and says they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge. The American Civil Liberties Union said in response that such a step would be illegal and violate the Constitution that Trump swore to uphold. "We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," the president said on Twitter as he was being driven to his private golf club in Northern Virginia. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order." Trump has been criticizing immigration judges for weeks, both exaggerating the number currently hearing cases and saying that hiring more — as some members of Congress have proposed — would be unnecessary. Trump made his anti-illegal immigration stance a centerpiece of his presidential campaign and he has pushed for strict policies since taking office.

Stormy Daniels Meeting With Prosecutors Canceled, Her Lawyer Says

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was scheduled to meet with federal prosecutors in New York as part of their investigation into President Trump's longtime personal attorney, but the meeting was abruptly cancelled after it was reported by news organizations, her attorney said. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was supposed to meet with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. But after several news organizations, including The Associated Press, reported on the meeting, two prosecutors called Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and told him that they were concerned about media attention in the case, he said. Avenatti offered to move the meeting to another location and reiterated that Daniels — who he says has been cooperating with prosecutors for months — was ready to go forward with the meeting, but they called back to cancel it, he said. The meeting has not been rescheduled and prosecutors offered no other explanation for the cancellation, he said.

Anita Baker, H.E.R., Meek Mill Shine at BET Awards

Legendary singer Anita Baker was honored at the BET Awards with impressive performances that nearly brought the eight-time Grammy winner to tears. Baker earned the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams — in superior form — sang the singer's well-known hits onstage. The 60-year-old, who dominated the R&B charts from the early '80s to mid-90s with smooth songs like "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got," used her speech to encourage the artists in the room to keep music alive. Rising singer H.E.R. had the night's best performance, as she sang the R&B hit "Focus," played the electric guitar like a rock star and sang softly during the sweet love song "Best Part," where she was joined by Daniel Caesar. Rapper Meek Mill, who was released from prison in April, also captivated the audience with his performance: He rapped the song "Stay Woke" on a stage transformed into a street corner, featuring hustlers, children and police officers. A mother screams as her child is shot during the powerful performance, and an officer lays an American flag over the body.

Roseanne Barr Sobs on Podcast Over Tweet That Got Her Fired

Roseanne Barr broke down in tears while giving her first interview about the controversial tweet she posted that spurred scores of people to call her a racist and ABC to cancel her rebooted show. Speaking on the first episode of her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, the 65-year-old actress and comedienne apologized again for her words. In her tweet, she had said that black, Iranian-born former President Barack Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett was like if "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby." Barr later apologized and said she had been "Ambien tweeting," adding she was "not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke." Barr said she feels remorse about what she did and that while she wanted to take the opportunity to explain her behavior, she does not excuse it.

Chris Pratt Surprises Moviegoers at California Theater

What may have felt like a movie script actually played out in real life for some lucky moviegoers in Vacaville, California. Chris Pratt, a star in the recently released "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" movie, surprised those in attendance who were both at the Brenden Theatres location to catch the flick and participate in a charitable auction designed to raise funds for children of law enforcement officials suffering from cancer, according to Vacaville police. Pratt’s brother, Daniel "Cully" Pratt, is a deputy with the Solano County Sheriff's Department. Daniel Pratt worked together with Bruce Simpson, an official with Brenden Theatres, to pull off the celebrity surprise and organize the charity event, police stated.