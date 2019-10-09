What to Know
Ample Hills Manufacturing has recalled all half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream with a certain best buy date
The affected ice cream may have peanuts in it, which isn't listed on the label and can cause life-threatening reactions in allergic people
No illnesses have been reported to date; anyone who has the affected ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund
The company behind the wildly popular Ample Hills ice cream brand has recalled all half pints of a certain kind -- Pepperment Pattie Ice Cream -- with a certain best buy date because they may have peanuts not listed on the label, which could cause life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic to them.
The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations:
- Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York
- Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York
- Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York
- Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York
- Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York
- Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York
- Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York
- Bubby’s Highline, Manhattan, New York
- Chelsea, Manhattan, New York
- Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York
- Astoria, Queens, New York
The recalled half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream can be identified with a lot code of 19169 and with Best by Date of 6/18/20 (80z) (236ml). The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints. Anyone who has the affected product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
No illnesses have been reported to date.