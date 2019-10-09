Ample Hills Ice Cream Recalls Half Pints of Certain Flavor Over Peanut Issue - NBC New York
Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Ample Hills Ice Cream Recalls Half Pints of Certain Flavor Over Peanut Issue

The affected ice cream may have peanuts in it, which isn't listed on the label and can cause life-threatening reactions in allergic people

Published 15 minutes ago

    Ample Hills Ice Cream Recalls Half Pints of Certain Flavor Over Peanut Issue
    Handout

    What to Know

    • Ample Hills Manufacturing has recalled all half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream with a certain best buy date

    • The affected ice cream may have peanuts in it, which isn't listed on the label and can cause life-threatening reactions in allergic people

    • No illnesses have been reported to date; anyone who has the affected ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund

    The company behind the wildly popular Ample Hills ice cream brand has recalled all half pints of a certain kind -- Pepperment Pattie Ice Cream -- with a certain best buy date because they may have peanuts not listed on the label, which could cause life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic to them. 

    The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations: 

    • Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York
    • Jersey City, New Jersey
    • Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York
    • Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York
    • Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York
    • Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York
    • Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York
    • Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York
    • Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York
    • Bubby’s Highline, Manhattan, New York
    • Chelsea, Manhattan, New York
    • Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York
    • Astoria, Queens, New York 

    The recalled half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream can be identified with a lot code of 19169 and with Best by Date of 6/18/20 (80z) (236ml). The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints. Anyone who has the affected product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

