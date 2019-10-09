What to Know Ample Hills Manufacturing has recalled all half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream with a certain best buy date

The affected ice cream may have peanuts in it, which isn't listed on the label and can cause life-threatening reactions in allergic people

No illnesses have been reported to date; anyone who has the affected ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund

The company behind the wildly popular Ample Hills ice cream brand has recalled all half pints of a certain kind -- Pepperment Pattie Ice Cream -- with a certain best buy date because they may have peanuts not listed on the label, which could cause life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic to them.

The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations:

Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York

Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York

Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York

Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York

Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York

Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York

Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York

Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York

Bubby’s Highline, Manhattan, New York

Chelsea, Manhattan, New York

Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York

Astoria, Queens, New York

The recalled half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream can be identified with a lot code of 19169 and with Best by Date of 6/18/20 (80z) (236ml). The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints. Anyone who has the affected product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.