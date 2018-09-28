2 in Custody After 12-Year-Old Abducted in NY, Girl Still Missing; Car Found in NYC - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 in Custody After 12-Year-Old Abducted in NY, Girl Still Missing; Car Found in NYC

Malaya Johnson, who is a black girl with long, brown hair and brown eyes, is still missing

Published at 2:43 AM EDT on Sep 28, 2018 | Updated at 2:48 AM EDT on Sep 28, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Amber Alert for Missing Girl, Abductor May Head to NYC

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Hudson Falls Wednesday. (Published Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018)

    What to Know

    • An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted in Hudson Falls, New York, on Wednesday

    • Officials have two people in custody in connection with the missing girl, Malaya Johnson, last seen wearing red jeans and a white tank top

    • The NYPD found the red Ford Mustang they were looking for late Thursday, but the girl is still missing, last seen by the Staten Island Ferry

    Police continue their frantic search for a 12-year-old girl believed to be in imminent danger after she was abducted in Hudson Falls on Wednesday, but officials say they have two people in custody as the NYPD found the car she was last seen riding in. 

    Malaya Johnson, a black girl with long, brown hair and brown eyes who stands at around 5 feet and weighs around 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday afternoon near the Staten Island Ferry on the Staten Island side. She is estimated to be around 12 years old and was last seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and a light colored backpack with a design. 

    Late Thursday, police said they found the red, two-door Ford Mustang with Pennsylvania license plate No. KCG8950 they were searching for in New York City, but the exact location was not immediately known. 

    Police added they had two people in custody late Thursday, but their names, age and gender also were not clear. They are being questioned by police. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Hakki Akdeniz

    Police say Malaya was abducted near Oak Street in Hudson Falls around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the persons who abducted her may have been heading to New York City. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday. 

    Malaya was taken "under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death," officials said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us