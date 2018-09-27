What to Know An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Hudson Falls Wednesday

Authorities believe her abductor or abductors may be headed to New York City; she was last seen wearing light red jeans and a white tank top

Police are searching for a red, two-door Sedan Ford Mustang with an unknown license plate that may be occupied by two Latino men

Police are searching for an approximately 12-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Hudson Falls Wednesday, and whose kidnapper may be headed to New York City, officials say.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Malaya Johnson, a black girl with long, brown hair and brown eyes who stands at around 5 feet and weighs around 115 pounds. She is estimated to be around 12 years old.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Johnson might have been abducted near Oak Street in Hudson Falls around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the person or persons who abducted her may be heading to New York City.

Johnson was last seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and a light colored backpack with a design.

Police are searching for a red, two-door Sedan Ford Mustang with an unknown license plate that may be occupied by two Latino men.

Johnson was taken "under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death," the state said.