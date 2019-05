Tens of thousands of bicyclists took over New York City's streets on Sunday for the Five Boro Bike Tour. Ken Buffa reports. (Published Sunday, May 6, 2018)

What to Know The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is in its 42nd year

This years bike tour kicks off Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 a.m. in Lower Manhattan

This year's event will include a memorial for bicyclist Dave Schlichting, who was involved in producing the bike tour

Thousands of cyclists will flood the streets of New York City as they participate in the annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour Sunday.

About 32,000 cyclists are expected to ride though the five boroughs with proceeds going to free bicycle education programs and advocacy for a bike-friendly city, according to Bike New York, a nonprofit organization that promotes and encourages bicycling and bicycle safety through education, advocacy, outreach and events.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour, now in its 42nd year, is considered the biggest bike ride in the United States and one of the world’s largest charitable rides, Bike New York says.

This year’s bike tour will also hold a memorial for bicyclist Dave Schlichting, of Great Neck. Schlichting was involved in producing the Five Boro Bike Tour. He died when he was struck and killed by a minivan as he was riding his bike in March.

This year’s event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday from Church and Franklin streets in Lower Manhattan.

The route will then travel north through Midtown and Central Park, crosses part of the South Bronx, and skirts the East River on the FDR Drive. After crossing the Queensboro Bridge, the Tour will loop through Astoria, enter Brooklyn on the Pulaski Bridge and continue south. Near Downtown Brooklyn, riders will enter the Gowanus Expressway, which will lead them to the Verrazzano Bridge and Tour Finish Festival in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. Cyclists then ride to the Staten Island Ferry.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the only day of the year so far when cyclists can ride over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

According to the city’s Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the bike tour:

Manhattan Portion:

• Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

• Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

• Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

• Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between Franklin Street and 59th Street

• 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and East Drive

• East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

• Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

• East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

• Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 110th Street and 135th Street

• 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

• Madison Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street

• Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

• Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and 116th

Street

• 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

• Pleasant Avenue between 116th Street and 114th Street

• Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street

Exit

• 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

• Queensboro Bridge Exit between 63rd Street and 60th Street

• Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

• Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

• Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

• State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

• Battery Place between State Street and West Street

• Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

• Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

• Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Cedar Street

• West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street

• West Broadway between Murray Street and Warren Street

• Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

• Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

• Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

• Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

• Vesey Street between West Street and West Broadway

• Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Warren Street between West Street and West Broadway

• Murray Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

• Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Brooklyn Portion:

• McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

• Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

• Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

• Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue

• Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West

• Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

• Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

• North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

• Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

• York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

• Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

• Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

• Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

• Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

• Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

• Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

• Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

• Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance

Columbia Street

• BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

and Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Queens Portion:

• 21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

• Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard/Alternate

Route

• Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

• 19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

• Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

• Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

• Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street

• 14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

• 31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

• Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

• 44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

• 11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

• Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Bronx Portion:

• 138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

• 3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

• Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

• 137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue

• 3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Staten Island Portion:

• Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

• Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

• Edgewater Street / Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah

Street

• Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

• Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace