The American Airlines plane landed safely at JFK shortly thereafter, federal officials said

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Emergency vehicles are seen near an American Airlines plane at JFK Airport, after reports of an engine issue in a plane on Friday.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    An American Airlines plane bound for balmy Cancun had to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport after the crew declared an emergency due to an engine-related issue shortly after takeoff Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. 

    No one was hurt, and flight 2681, a Boeing 738, landed safely at the Queens hub around 1:20 p.m., the FAA said.

    It's not clear what happened, but airport sources tell News 4 someone thought they saw flames on one of the aircraft's wings. American Airlines said there was a mechanical issue, no flames, and the airport sources confirmed to News 4 there was no evidence of fire. 

    News 4 has reached out to Port Authority.

    It wasn't clear how many people were on the plane.

    Pei-Sze Cheng contributed to this report.

