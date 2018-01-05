Emergency vehicles are seen near an American Airlines plane at JFK Airport, after reports of an engine issue in a plane on Friday.

An American Airlines plane bound for balmy Cancun had to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport after the crew declared an emergency due to an engine-related issue shortly after takeoff Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

No one was hurt, and flight 2681, a Boeing 738, landed safely at the Queens hub around 1:20 p.m., the FAA said.

It's not clear what happened, but airport sources tell News 4 someone thought they saw flames on one of the aircraft's wings. American Airlines said there was a mechanical issue, no flames, and the airport sources confirmed to News 4 there was no evidence of fire.

News 4 has reached out to Port Authority.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the plane.

Pei-Sze Cheng contributed to this report.