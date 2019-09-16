Afternoon Sprinkles Possible in Tri-State Ahead of Sunny Last Week of Summer - NBC New York
Afternoon Sprinkles Possible in Tri-State Ahead of Sunny Last Week of Summer

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Some sprinkles are expected Monday but the last week of summer is looking to be nice and dry

    • The cloud covers are keeping the tri-state a bit cooler than the weekend with highs only making it into the mid to upper 70s

    • Cooler and drier air will start to descend into the area early Tuesday morning, bringing temperatures down into the 50s for most places

    Light showers are expected around the city and the surrounding area Monday afternoon as the end of summer approaches, according to Storm Team 4.

    Clouds are keeping the tri-state a bit cooler than the weekend with highs only making it into the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers or sprinkles will begin to dampen parts of region in the afternoon and into the evening but it should clear out overnight for a beautiful last week of summer.

    The rest of the week looks to be sunny but more fall-like with temperatures not rising above mid 70s, Storm Team 4 says. Cooler and drier air will start to descend into the area early Tuesday morning, bringing temperatures down into the 50s for most places.

    Fall officially begins next Monday, Sept. 23.

    Concerned about your commute? You can always stay on top of your ride with info from all your key transit sources below (remember to scroll down). 

