The average life expectancy can vary sharply depending on where you live, and can fluctuate for residents living a few short miles or even blocks away from each other, according to a new report, citing a study.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reports that new data from the Center for Disease Control Prevention helps show how health is influenced by the living conditions where people reside. The average life expectancy is the United States is 78.8 years -- 76.3 years for men and 81.2 years for women.

The life expectancy in Queens, for example, is 81.8 years old compared to neighboring Bronx, where the average is 78.7 years old. Elsewhere, in Westchester, the average is 82.3 years old. Compare that to the state of New York, where the average life span is 80.5 years old.

WCAU reports, among contributing factors to this disparity are serious health challenges that could result in shorter life spans, according to the researchers. Major highways and crime rates also play large roles in the life expectancy of neighborhoods.