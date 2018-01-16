John Holl from "All About Beer" magazine shows us some traditional beer treats for Oktoberfest! You can find out more information at his website, www.johnholl.com. (Published Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016)

The best beer in the country is brewed right in New Jersey, according to The Beer Connoisseur.

The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 rated beers, and “The Topsail” from Cape May Brewing Co. claimed the No. 1 spot.

One of the judges described the sour beer as “alive, young and freshly flavored.”

“The aroma of ripe pineapple, green mangoes, red apples, ripe pear and light citrus fruit esters makes this beer very fruit-forward and inviting,” judge Dan Martich wrote. “I can see anyone enjoying this beer in a backyard, by the shore, lake or mountains.”

If you want to try the beer for yourself, you’ll likely have to head to Cape May Brewing Co., as it has only made its way to a “handful” of accounts, according to Cape May head brewer Brian Hink.

And while you’re there, give some of the other beers a try. The brewery was named the second runner-up on the magazine’s list of the nation’s best breweries.

You can find the full Top 100 Rated Beers of 2017 list here.



