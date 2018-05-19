94-Year-Old Man Attacked in Front of Queens Home: NYPD

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect in the attack of a 94-year-old man who was slapped and had his glasses broken. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 94-year-old man was slapped in the face outside a Queens home, police said Saturday.

The elderly man's glasses were knocked off his face and the attacker stepped on them before fleeing shortly after noon on Friday, the NYPD said.

The man in his 50s was arguing with the elderly man outside of a home on 97th street in Queens before slapping him, police said.

Police are looking for a man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing black boots, dark jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

