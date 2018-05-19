94-Year-Old Man Attacked in Front of Queens Home: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

94-Year-Old Man Attacked in Front of Queens Home: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance Video Shows Suspect in Elderly Man Attack

    The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect in the attack of a 94-year-old man who was slapped and had his glasses broken. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 94-year-old man was slapped in the face outside a Queens home, police said Saturday. 

    The elderly man's glasses were knocked off his face and the attacker stepped on them before fleeing shortly after noon on Friday, the NYPD said. 

    The man in his 50s was arguing with the elderly man outside of a home on 97th street in Queens before slapping him, police said. 

    Police are looking for a man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing black boots, dark jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us