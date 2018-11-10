Nassau County officials said the 911 system was experiencing delays on Saturday night and urged residents who need police to contact them directly.
Anyone who has experienced a delay is also asked to contact the police directly to report it, Nassau County police said.
It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the delay.
The phone numbers for the police precincts are:
- 1st precinct (516) 573-6100
- 2nd precinct (516) 573-6200
- 3rd precinct (516) 573-6300
- 4th precinct (516) 573-6400
- 5th precinct (516) 573-6500
- 6th precinct (516) 573-6600
- 7th precinct (516) 573-6700
- 8th precinct (516) 573-6800
- Highway (516) 573-8210