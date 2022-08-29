Long Island

9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops

Angel Salis was hospitalized with serious injuries after the Aug. 22 crash on the Long Island Expressway

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend.

Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police announced Sunday he had succumbed to those. His father, who lives in Deer Park, wasn't badly hurt.

Cops identified the BMW driver as 27-year-old Travis Dickson, of Brooklyn, and arrested him on a driving while intoxicated charge after the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities had said. There was no immediate update on his condition Monday, nor was there word on whether he would face upgraded charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for Dickson wasn't immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk Countycar crashdwiFarmingville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us