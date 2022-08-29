9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops

The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend.

Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police announced Sunday he had succumbed to those. His father, who lives in Deer Park, wasn't badly hurt.

Cops identified the BMW driver as 27-year-old Travis Dickson, of Brooklyn, and arrested him on a driving while intoxicated charge after the crash. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities had said. There was no immediate update on his condition Monday, nor was there word on whether he would face upgraded charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for Dickson wasn't immediately available.