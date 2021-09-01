FDNY: 9-Year-Old Killed in Queens Fire Caused By Charging E-Bike, 10 Others Rescued

What to Know A charging electric bike is behind a fatal fire that tore through a house and claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy in Queens early Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the garage apartment of a three-story building on 102nd Road near Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park. Ten other people were rescued from the structure with minor injuries and the young boy was the only fatality, the FDNY said.

The fire commissioner also confirmed that the boy's family moved into the apartment unit the day before.

The boy has been identified as Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez, police said.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that the fire started with the charging battery of an electric bike, adding that this is the young boy's death is the third fatality as a result of charching e-bikes this year alone.

"We've had numerous fire, numerous injuries, property damage, all caused by charging these batteries in these bikes," he said.

One firefighter also sustained injuries and was transported to Jamaica Medical. An investigation remains ongoing.

A 9-year-old has died following a building fire in Queens early Wednesday.