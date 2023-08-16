9 beaches in Westchester County closed due to heavy rains: What to know

After multiple days of heavy rain that soaked the area, several beaches in Westchester County were closed for swimming on Wednesday, the county announced.

The county health department said that nine beaches in Mamaroneck, Rye and New Rochelle were closed for the day after getting nearly an inch of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The county said that studies show heavy rain in the watershed of the Mamaroneck River can greatly impact the quality of the water in the Mamaroneck Harbor, while Echo Bay in New Rochelle is similarly impacted.

The following beaches were closed for the day on Wednesday:

Mamaroneck: Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Rye: Coveleigh Club

Coveleigh Club New Rochelle: Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club, Surf Club

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The heavy rains and discharges from stormwater drains can directly impact the water quality in those areas.

As a precaution, the county established threshold levels for closing beaches after getting excess amounts of rain. Beaches are closed for one day after getting half and inch of rain, two days for an inch of rain. Anything more than that, the closures could be longer.