89-year-old comedian gets sucker punched in NYC

A comedian on the verge of turning 90 was sucker punched in broad daylight while walking in Manhattan this week, her manager and police said.

Investigators say Diane Forest was walking around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwich Village when another woman came up and punched the 89-year-old in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then ran off.

Forest was left with a swollen eye and significant bruising. Her manager said she witnessed the suspect stomping on a homeless person before that person turned on Forest.

Forest was taken to the hospital where and was expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top with a red and black Jurassic Park logo on the front. They also released a surveillance image hoping to get the public's help identifying the woman.

Police have asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).