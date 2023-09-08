Manhattan

88-year-old woman run down by Access-A-Ride van killed in Chinatown

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A woman was hit and killed by an Access-A-Ride van while walking in Manhattan on Friday morning, NYPD officials said.

Investigators said the deadly collision happened in Chinatown near the intersection of Canal and Allen streets. The woman, 88, was crossing the street around 11 a.m. when the van hit her.

The woman, not yet identified, died at the hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the driver is expected to face at least one charge of failing to exercise due care.

The story is developing.

