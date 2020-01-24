85-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn Home, Woman in Custody

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home Wednesday night -- and a 48-year-old woman is now in custody, authorities say.

Police responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress at the Lefferts Avenue home around 10 p.m. that night found Edill Gonzales unconscious. He had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Gonzales was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The name of the woman taken into custody wasn't immediately released, nor were there details on any possible charges against her.

Her relationship to the victim also wasn't clear.