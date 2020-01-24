Brooklyn

85-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn Home, Woman in Custody

A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home Wednesday night -- and a 48-year-old woman is now in custody, authorities say.

Police responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress at the Lefferts Avenue home around 10 p.m. that night found Edill Gonzales unconscious. He had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Gonzales was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The name of the woman taken into custody wasn't immediately released, nor were there details on any possible charges against her.

Local

Halsey 4 hours ago

Halsey Apologizes After Unintentionally Calling for Collapse of One World Trade Center

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

De Blasio to Meet With Health Officials as Concerns Around Deadly Virus Grow

Her relationship to the victim also wasn't clear.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us