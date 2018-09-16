81-Year-Old Woman Hit By Mercedes in Queens, Police Say - NBC New York
81-Year-Old Woman Hit By Mercedes in Queens, Police Say

The woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury, the NYPD said

Published 57 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 81-year-old woman was hit by a car as she was crossing an intersection in Queens, the NYPD said

    • The woman was crossing the intersection at 32nd Avenue and Parsons Boulevard when a man driving a Mercedes hit her

    • She was taken to the hospital with a head injury, the NYPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injury was

    An 81-year-old woman was hit by a car as she was crossing an intersection in Queens, the NYPD said.

    The woman was crossing the intersection at 32nd Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Linden Hill around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday when a 54-year-old man driving a black Mercedes hit her, police said.

    She was taken to the hospital with a head injury, the NYPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injury was.

    The driver remained at the scene and will likely be charged with failure to yield, according to police.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

