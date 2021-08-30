gun violence

8-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in New Jersey

It happened in the state's largest city late Sunday; few details were available nearly 24 hours later

A shooting in New Jersey's largest city has left an 8-year-old boy dead, authorities say.

The shooting in Newark occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting or if more than one shooter was involved.

The name of the child who died has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities declined to provide further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

