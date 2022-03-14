76-Year-Old Ambushed by NYC Sidewalk Groper, Then Shoved: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say sneaked up behind a 76-year-old in the Bronx and groped her aggressively before shoving her to the ground last week, officials say.

The woman was on West Mount Eden Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked from behind. She screamed for help, which is when she got pushed.

The suspect ran off after the shove. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to her head, left eye and hand. She was later released.

Police have shared a surveillance image of the suspect walking along another street shortly after the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.