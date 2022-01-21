72-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Newsstand in Random Manhattan Attack

Police are looking for a man they say randomly shoved a 72-year-old woman into a Manhattan newsstand in the middle of the afternoon earlier this week, causing her to hit her head.

The woman was at the stand on West 17th Street around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when video shows the stranger walk up alongside her, stretch out his arm and push her without warning into the merchandise.

She hit her head and the suspect ran off. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a contusion and swelling to her forehead.

Police released surveillance of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.