70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: Police
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car in Queens: Police

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said

    • A 40-year-old woman was driving east in a Toyota Highlander on Northern Boulevard when she hit the man

    • Police responding to a 911 call found the man lying in the street unconscious and unresponsive

    A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Queens, the NYPD said.

    A 40-year-old woman was driving east in a Toyota Highlander on Northern Boulevard, at the intersection of 108th Street, around 5:19 a.m. on Sunday when she hit the man, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man lying in the street unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head and body, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    It wasn't immediately clear where the man was standing when he was hit. 

    The woman remained at the scene and hasn’t been charged, according to police. Police are holding the victim’s name pending family notification.

    An investigation is ongoing.

