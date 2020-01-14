77-Year-Old Woman Fatally Assaulted in Brooklyn, Son in Custody: Police

A 77-year-old woman in Brooklyn was found dead by police Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police say Marie Louis was assaulted at an apartment building on E 7th Street in Kensington. She was found unconscious with trauma to her head. Her 36-year-old son was taken into custody and removed to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment and observation.

Officers arrived at the building around 10 p.m. after a 911 about an assault in progress, according to police. It's unclear who called the cops but when they arrived, the victim was already dead.

No one has been arrested for the murder.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.