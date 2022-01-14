Long Island

7-Year-Old NYC Girl Found Unconscious in Hotel Pool on Long Island

Katlyn Pineda, at the Bronx, was found unconscious in the Marriott in Melville Thursday afternoon; she was taken to a Queens hospital in critical condition

A 7-year-old New York City girl was found unconscious in a Long Island hotel pool Thursday, though the circumstances around the incident aren't yet clear.

Suffolk County police say a family member discovered Katlyn Pineda in the pool at the Marriott on Walt Whitman Road in Melville around 4:50 p.m.

The child, whose residence is in the Bronx, was taken to Plainview Hospital in critical condition, then transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens.

No update on her condition was immediately available early Friday.

Suffolk Police say their investigation is ongoing.

