7 Hurt in Upstate Horse and Buggy Crash, 4 Flown to Hospital

A young boy and 7-month-old baby were among the four flown to a nearby hospital

Seven New York family members, including four who were flown to a hospital, were injured Sunday evening when the horse-drawn buggy there were riding in was crashed into by a vehicle, police said.

Mathew Sensenig, 33, his wife and two children were flown to a hospital, while there other children were taken there by an ambulance, the Yates County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the children flown to the hospital, a 7-year-old boy, was in critical condition. A 7-month-old baby was also airlifted, police said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle behind the buggy when he tried to pass it and encountered a vehicle traveling in oncoming traffic. The driver then crashed into the buggy, causing it to leave the roadway and smash apart, police said.

The horse was also seriously injured, and a veterinarian euthanized the animal at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. His car was impounded, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

