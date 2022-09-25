7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The Nissan driver initially collided with one vehicle before hitting an additional five cars, then came crashing into an outdoor dining structure.

Four people were hurt in the commotion but were expected to be OK. It wasn't immediately clear if they were all inside any of the damaged cars or the dining shed.

Police were still looking for the suspect hours later; no description had been released by the department.