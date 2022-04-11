67-Year-Old Woman Punched in Head, Tumbles Down Stairs in Port Authority Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in the head at Port Authority and grabbed her purse as she tumbled down the stairs, leaving her with minor injuries during a morning rush last week.

The woman was heading down the stairs into the mezzanine of the transit hub around 7 a.m. Tuesday when cops say a stranger approached and punched her. He yanked her purse away and the woman fell down the stairs.

The suspect then ran off.

The woman was treated at the scene. Cops say the purse thief made off with about $150 cash and credit cards, along with the woman's phone and wallet.

The NYPD shared surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.