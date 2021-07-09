65-Year-Old Man Slaps Subway Rider Unconscious in Midtown Attack

Police are looking for a 65-year-old man they say slapped a subway rider unconscious during an argument on a train in southern midtown Manhattan this month.

The 65-year-old got into an argument with an unidentified victim aboard a northbound R train at the 23rd Street and Broadway station during the evening rush July 1, police said. It's not clear what provoked the disagreement, but it escalated.

The suspect slapped the victim in the face, knocking him out before fleeing, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.