50-Year-Old Woman Walking on NYC Street Blindsided in Punch-Throwing Sex Attack

The woman, who was also robbed of her purse, was treated for lacerations and cuts at a hospital

NYPD

A stranger ambushed a 50-year-old woman as she walked on a Brooklyn street early last weekend, punching her repeatedly and then trying to rip off her pants and shirt in what police say was an unprovoked attack, the latest in a chilling citywide series.

The woman was walking near Eighth Avenue and 58th Street in Borough Park around 4 a.m. Sunday when she was attacked, police say. First the stranger punched her, then he shoved her to the ground and tried to tear off her clothes before molesting her, authorities say. He grabbed her purse, which had her phone, keys and cash in it, just before he rode off on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises, police said.

The suspect was last seen riding west on 58th Street toward Seventh Avenue, police said. They released surveillance footage of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

