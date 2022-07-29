Brooklyn Grocery Store Worker Stabbed With Screwdriver in Unprovoked Attack

A worker at a Brooklyn produce store was attacked by a stranger who came up behind the victim and stabbed him with a screwdriver in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

The worker, who did not wish to be identified, could be seen on security camera arranging fruits and vegetables outside Mr. Mango near Fulton Street and Lafayette Avenue in the heart of Fort Greene on Wednesday. The attacker walked from the side of the street up behind the worker, who said he suddenly felt a sharp pain.

The video shows the assailant sneak up, swing the screwdriver and stab the man in the right arm. The victim said he had never before seen the attacker, who was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and slippers. The suspect said nothing at any point before, during or after the incident.

"I don't know why. I don't know who this guy is. I never see (him in) this area, never," the worker told NBC New York. He said he has not idea why he was targeted by the stranger.

Neighbors who watched video of the attack said they didn't recognize the man either, and are calling for an arrest.

Crime statistics for the area where the store is located show assaults up 15 percent from 2021, while the latest numbers show robberies up almost as much, at 14 percent.

The manager of Mr. Mango said those increases sound about right, and provided video of a robbery at the store earlier in July. One of the masked suspects ad a gun, the manager said, while the other had a knife. He said they took cash, and no employees were hurt.

The worker, meanwhile, returned to work Friday, a white bandage around his arm. He said was was nervous to come back, but was pushing aside any fears because he needs the money.

"I'm no too OK, but I have to work, you know. Rent is coming and this is why I have to work," he said.

Police said that the suspect with the screwdriver was last seen rushing off toward Fort Greene Park. No arrests have yet been made.