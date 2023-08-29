Newark

5-year-old found dead in bathtub inside Newark apartment: Police

By Tom Shea

A 5-year-old was found dead in a bathtub inside a Newark apartment, and now law enforcement has launched an investigation into the child's death.

Police were called after the child was found unresponsive in the tub after 7 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment on Washington Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The child was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy performed by the medical examiner. The child has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

