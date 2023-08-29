5-year-old found dead in bathtub inside Newark apartment: Police

A 5-year-old was found dead in a bathtub inside a Newark apartment, and now law enforcement has launched an investigation into the child's death.
Police were called after the child was found unresponsive in the tub after 7 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment on Washington Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The child was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy performed by the medical examiner. The child has not yet been identified.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York