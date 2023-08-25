Suffolk County

5-year-old dies after mom found him unresponsive in pool at Long Island home: Police

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

A 5-year-old boy died after he was found unconscious in his family's pool by his mother at their Long Island home, according to police.

Wendy Hammil found her young son, Mason, unresponsive while in the water at their East Moriches home on Woodcrest Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The mother performed CPR on the child until first responders arrived, and they continued the attempts to get the boy to breathe again.He was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center before being transferred to Stony Brooklyn University Hospital in critical condition, Suffolk Police said.

Mason was pronounced dead on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been watching Mason while he was in the pool,

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong Island
