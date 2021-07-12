CRIME STOPPERS

5 Sought in Bottle-Throwing Attack on 65-Year-Old Food Truck Vendor on 5th Avenue

food truck attack
The NYPD is looking to question five people of interest in connection with a bottle- and fist-throwing attack on a 65-year-old food truck vendor at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North last month.

The group got into some kind of argument with the vendor, though it wasn't clear what it was about, and it quickly escalated. The vendor was pushed, punched in the face and had bottles thrown at him shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 27.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head laceration and facial injuries.

Police released a photo of the people wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

