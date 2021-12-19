5 Sickened in Queens Gas Leak, Some With Life-Threatening Injuries: FDNY

A reported gas leak in a Queens neighborhood has hospitalized five people, three of which has life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

The first teams responded to a Jamaica home on 198th Street around 1:30 p.m. where five people were found. Carbon monoxide was found on all levels of the residential building, according to the FDNY.

All five of the victims were taken to the Nassau County Medical Examiner where three were being treated for life-threatening injuries and the other two for serious injuries.

No smoke or carbon monoxide alarms were found inside the residence when fire crews responded. The department also said elevated levels of the gas were found in buildings next door.

Fire investigators are investigating the source of the leak.