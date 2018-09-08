5 People Hospitalized After Overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

5 People Hospitalized After Overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn: Sources

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • Five people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn on Saturday

    • Police received a call reporting several men lying on the ground near Broadway and Jefferson Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant

    • All five people found at the scene were conscious and likely to survive. They were taken to the hospital for treatment

    Five people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

    Police received a call reporting several men lying on the ground near Broadway and Jefferson Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to sources.

    All five people found at the scene were conscious and likely to survive, the sources said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

    The intersection where the people overdosed has been called the epicenter of the K2 —or synthetic marijuana — problem in New York City.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Don Arnold/WireImage, File

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us