What to Know Five people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn on Saturday

Police received a call reporting several men lying on the ground near Broadway and Jefferson Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant

All five people found at the scene were conscious and likely to survive. They were taken to the hospital for treatment

Five people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on K2 in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

Police received a call reporting several men lying on the ground near Broadway and Jefferson Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to sources.

All five people found at the scene were conscious and likely to survive, the sources said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The intersection where the people overdosed has been called the epicenter of the K2 —or synthetic marijuana — problem in New York City.