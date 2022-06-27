4th of July Comes Early After Fireworks Mishap Shuts Down NJ Highway

New Jersey drivers were treated to an early fireworks display when a fire sparked an accidental sendoff of pyrotechnics into the sky and closed a busy highway.

A tractor-trailer loaded up with fireworks was traveling down I-287 late Sunday night when the Independence Day supplies were unexpectedly launched.

New Jersey State Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. in Bridgewater Township, where traffic sat bumper-to-bumper while the colorful explosions painted the sky.

The driver of the rig saw a dolly tire had caught fire, Trooper Charles Marchan said Monday. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The cleanup was extensive. All lanes were closed late Sunday, and at least one was still cordoned off to traffic into Monday afternoon as crews worked to cleared the scene.