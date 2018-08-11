Driver Charged in Central Park Bicyclist's Death

An Australian woman visiting New York City was struck and killed by a truck outside Central Park Friday. Checkey Beckford reports.

Sightseeing Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Truck in NYC

What to Know A private garbage truck driver has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that killed a bicyclist

A 23-year-old Austrailian tourist was biking on Central Park West when she swerved to avoid a livery cab

She was struck by the garbage truck driven by Felipe D. Chairez, 44, of Centereach

The driver of a private garbage truck was charged with drunk driving in a crash that killed a bicyclist in Central Park, police said.

Felipe D. Chairez, 44, of Centereach, was charged with DWI, DWAI alcohol and operating a commercial vehicle with .04 to .06 percent or less of alcohol, the NYPD said Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Madison Jane Lyden, 23, of Austrailia, was riding northbound in the designated bike lane on Central Park West when a previously parked livery car suddenly pulled out in front of her, police said.

Lyden swerved to avoid crashing into the car and was hit by Chairez' truck that was also traveling north on Central Park West at approximately 4:45 p.m.

EMS transported Lyden to Roosevelt Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The livery driver hasn't been charged.