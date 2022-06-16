Brooklyn

49-Year-Old Electric Scooter Rider Dead After Fatal Collision

nypd generic1

Police say a 49-year-old man is dead after being struck and run over by a box truck while operating an electric scooter in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say it was around 11:47 a.m. when the man was riding his scooter in the southbound bike lane on Central Avenue, and a Hino Box Truck also traveling southbound made a left turn to enter eastbound Palmetto Street. The man on the scooter hit the side of the truck and was thrown onto the street, where the truck’s rear tires then ran him over.

The operator of truck, a 33-year-old man, remained on the scene, while the 49-year-old was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad. No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
