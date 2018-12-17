40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck By SUV in Queens: Police

What to Know A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV Monday morning, the NYPD said

A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV Monday morning, the NYPD said.

A driver in an SUV struck the woman after she walked into oncoming traffic in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 56th Avenue in Elmhurst shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m., police and the FDNY said.

The driver whose car hit the woman remained at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name or provide additional details about the incident.