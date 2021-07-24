4-Year-Old Child Falls From 10th Story Balcony of NYC Apartment Building: Police

Authorities were working Saturday to determine how a 4-year-old boy fell from the 10th story balcony of a New York City apartment building.

NYPD officers rushed to the building on Noble Avenue in the Bronx around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a child who fell from a balcony.

Police say the boy was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The department confirmed their preliminary investigation did not point to any criminality in the child's fall. At least one parent was inside the residence at the time of the incident, officials say.