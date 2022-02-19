4-Year-Old Boy Punched in the Head in Times Square; Suspect Has Lengthy Record

A 4-year-old boy was randomly punched in the head in Times Square, and cops say the suspect has a lengthy rap sheet, with multiple arrests just this year.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. Police say a woman and her young child were in Times Square when an assailant approached them and, without warning, punched the child in the head.

Two good Samaritans detained the suspect, Babacar Mbaye, until police arrived and arrested him. He faces charges of assault and resisting arrest, among other counts.

Mbaye has 40 prior arrests on his record, including four arrests just this year, an NYPD spokesman tells News 4.

The case is likely to become another example in the raging debate over bail reform in New York. Some of the city's highest-profile crimes this year were committed by people with multiple open court cases, including the murder of a woman in Chinatown last week.

The suspect in that case, Assamad Nash, had three open court cases for subway crimes, including assault, at the time he allegedly murdered Christina Yuna Lee.