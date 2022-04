A 4-year-old boy fell out a sixth-floor window of a Bronx apartment building Tuesday, authorities said.

The child, little about whom was known early, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive the fall from the building on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven, police say.

He fell around 12:45 p.m., police say, but the circumstances aren't yet clear.

The NYPD says an investigation is ongoing.