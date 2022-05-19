4 Steal Train Keys in Rush-Hour Subway Attack on MTA Conductor: Cops

Four people attacked an MTA conductor when he opened his window to make an announcement as the afternoon rush got underway earlier this week, knocking him down and stealing his train keys before running off, authorities say.

The 40-year-old conductor opened his train car window as the northbound N he was working pulled into the Queensboro Plaza Station, at the corner of 27th Street, around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. That's when four strangers approached him.

One of those strangers pushed the conductor, knocking him to the ground, according to the NYPD, while another looked into the open train car window and took the keys.

The four suspects then fled through an emergency door and left the station.

The conductor was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

Police shared surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.