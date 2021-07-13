Brooklyn

4-Month-Old Girl Dies Week After Head Trauma; NY Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A 4-month-old girl has died after she suffered head trauma and a 23-year-old Brooklyn man has been charged in connection to her death, according to police.

The NYPD says officers responded to a call about the injured girl who was brought to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull on June 23 and found the toddler with trauma to her head. The girl, who police identified as Royalty Kemp, later died at Bellevue hospital on July 1.

Investigators later discovered that the child was inside an apartment at the Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn when she sustained her injuries while under the care of Ricardo Price. It's unclear how the two are related but police say they live at the same apartment where the incident occurred.

Price has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, three counts of assault, Reckless Assault on a Child and Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

